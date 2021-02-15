Mid-valley businesses frustrated by ‘arbitrary’ COVID rules

“I feel that we’re not making enough movement,” she said. “We have to quit killing the small businesses. Again, we’ve done things really well in this state. Our numbers are really low, so let us do what we do well.”

Gambs added that she could have kept customers safe at 25% capacity throughout the pandemic because her restaurants have ample space for social distancing and are rigorously cleaning. Because the 9 to 5 nature of working has been disrupted, customers are spacing out their visits throughout the day, making the situation even safer, she said.

“I truly want to get the state open, not only for myself, but for the other restaurants, for the gyms, for everybody. I truly believe we are being responsible. We are being very, very careful,” she said.

Gyms and fitness centers, and indoor entertainment options such as movie theaters, also could reopen on Friday in high risk counties such as Linn County with 25% capacity, or a 50-person limit, whichever was smaller. Those are limited to six customers indoors under the extreme risk category. Among the other changes in the high risk category is that Indoor visits can also resume at long-term care facilities.

