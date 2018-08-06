People’s lives can be crowded, and Gabe Anderson wants Albany residents to get away from the hustle and bustle and take time to reset and for what really matters — such as a good cup of coffee.
Anderson opened up Margin Coffee in downtown Albany in early July.
The name of the business refers to room around the edges, Anderson said. “We want people to feel that and experience that when they come into the shop,” he added.
So far, the java oasis has been a hit, and Margin Coffee has averaged a few hundred customers per day. “We’ve been pretty slammed,” Anderson said.
He thinks that the business has found a great niche. Downtown Albany has plenty of cafes and bistros that feature food, but the area needed a sit-down coffee shop.
The décor in Margin Coffee is spare and clean, and though the food choices are limited, patrons can grab a bagel or pastry.
“We want the focus to be on the coffee and tea products we have,” Anderson said.
The main coffee served is from Bespoken Coffee Roasters, operated by the owners of Tried & True Coffee Company in Corvallis. Other Willamette Valley roasters also are featured.
The tea is from Jasmine Pearl Tea Company in Portland.
Choosing the coffee and tea required Anderson to extensively test what options were available. “That was fun,” he said.
Margin Coffee offers music on many weekend mid-mornings and mid-afternoons. On Saturdays, residents will often wander over to the coffee shop after visiting the downtown farmer’s market.
Anderson would like to add game nights and other events as the seasons progress.
A meeting space in the back of the coffee shop can be reserved and rented out by businesses and others.
John Eick of Albany and Clayton Willbroad, who had experience in the coffee business, helped in starting Margin Coffee, Anderson said.
