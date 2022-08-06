 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wanna test-drive a school bus?

Greater Albany Public Schools is offering a chance for local residents to test drive one its buses at an event planned for Saturday, Aug. 13.

Local residents will have an opportunity to test drive a school bus on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Greater Albany Public Schools will host the test-drive event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Linn County Fairgrounds, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. Participants can have a snack and learn about working for the school district. Anyone who test drives a bus and completes a job application on site will receive a free Visa gift card.

The school district has been facing a bus driver shortage for some time, and has offered training bonuses in the past. Applicants no longer need to be vaccinated, another strategy the district has employed to beef up employee ranks.

