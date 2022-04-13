Tallman Brewing set to be Lebanon's third microbrewery

Tallman Brewing will become the third microbrewery in Lebanon, a town of fewer than 20,000, when it opens April 15.

But a state economist and brewers say the market isn’t in danger of bubbling over despite the apparent glut of made-where-you-drink-it beer halls.

Josh Lehner studies brewing for the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis and the numbers show promise: Restaurants that have shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic left openings in the market while mid-valley populations continued to grow.

And customers are going to be thirsty, Lehner said, as state and local governments continue to scale back their COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s hard to pick a better time to start one,” Lehner said.

Aaron Pack initially disagreed. He’s brewmaster and, according to his Facebook profile, he said, tapmaster and toilet cleaner at the nascent beermaker.

Landowners and partners in the venture approached him to brew at a commercial scale and he believed it was a bad match, he said, until he saw the pitch that emphasizes showcasing.

Showcasing food — Tallman will feature food trucks with eight already signed on, including Cheesy Stuffed Burgers of Corvallis — and showcasing guest taps. The brewery will open with offerings from Wolf Tree Brewery of Seal Rock, Albany’s Deluxe Brewing Company and Lebanon neighbor Barsideous Brewing on pour.

Pack said he’s heard horror stories of the right brewery in the wrong location or with the wrong landlord or the wrong brewer. This plan put those fears at ease.

“Everything is just happening in such a perfect way,” Pack said. “How often is an opportunity like this going to come by?”

The earliest version of Tallman Brewing found friends and engineers Jess Krieger and Pack experimenting with batches of homebrew ales on hand-me-down equipment, distributed to friends and a few fans in drops announced on Facebook.

Krieger had dubbed their outfit in reference to his home town of Lebanon, naming their beer for the road that is named for a town that had started to grow at the end of the 19th century. Follow the railroad track about 2 miles north and west from town and they cross through the present-day Tallman neighborhood where a rail platform and post office used to stand.

The Wikipedia entry calls it a ghost town.

The friends’ interest fomented more expensive ingredients and larger equipment, and momentum built between 2010 and the early 20-teens. They could brew up to one barrel, spreading word of mouth and submitting samples to competitions, Pack said.

Then, like the namesake town, Tallman Brewing faded from view.

Bringing the name back came at the investment of time. Business plans were filed, loans were made, and a building with a rough-hewn timber façade appeared off of Airport Road, roughly behind the town’s Taco Bell and near a Safeway.

Crews laid down a length of Primrose Street where only grass stood in a field near a strip mall.

Pack said he took brewing and business advice from Barsideous brewmaster Bill Bartman and had been in touch with breweries in Albany, Eugene and Portland.

“It’s not something you need to learn on your own,” Pack said. “The craft scene is very welcoming.”

Pack said operations are smoothing out as the brewery approaches its mid-month soft opening. Employees are training, food carts are arriving and beer is almost sorted.

Deluxe is brewing Tallman’s first five labels on contracts while the Lebanon brewery awaits the delivery and setup of commercial-scale equipment. Pack is planning 12 labels with lager and ales ranging from hazy IPAs and reds to seasonals and a stout that promises 10.3% alcohol by volume.

Lehner said customers probably will come. Demand on brewpubs cratered during the pandemic-driven recession, he said, but so did food service as a whole.

As restaurants rebound with increased in-person service, brew pubs will be among the most profitable.

They’re basically restaurants that make their own beer, Lehner said.

“You’re selling your own beer at your own bar to customers,” he said.

Food pods serve as a further refinement to the model, outsourcing kitchen duties to other businesses that draw in customers looking to have beer with their meals. Businesses like Tallman effectively have cut out distributors and the overhead of a kitchen, making each pint more profitable.

Profit in turn will help Pack try more difficult or costly formulas like fruited or fresh-hopped beers.

“As a homebrewer, to be able to pick blueberries for half a day and then come home and use them, that’s ideal,” he said. “On a commercial scale, that’s going to be a bit more complicated.”

Experimenting, formulating, excitedly sharing — it echoes Pack’s description of the Tallman Brewing from a decade ago, just bigger.

“It’s that love of the sport,” he said. “Being able to provide to more than just your friends and family.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

