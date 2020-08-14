Route 20 donut shop to give away free treats to front-line workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mobile donut shop off Route 20 will be serving some of its sweets on the house to healthcare workers and first responders starting Sunday.

Mid-valley law enforcement, nurses, doctors, firefighters and the like are invited to swing by GnomeNuts, parked next to the Melon Shack outside of Corvallis, to grab two Dollar Donuts for free. All they’re asked to do is show their work badges.

“My wife is a retired nurse and a lot of our friends still work at the hospitals,” said owner Tom Kobold. “Those people are there for us and we want to be there for them. They’ve worked so hard.”

Kobold led a similar effort in May to honor the high school graduating class of 2020, whose school year was cut short due to the pandemic. He and his employees gave out over 3,000 donuts, and they’re ready to do it again for front-line workers through September.

If people picking up free donuts would like to pay anyway, Kobold said, he plans to pay that money forward for more giveaways in the future.

“My donut distributor has even offered to give us a bag of mix for free,” he said. “We’re really excited about this.”

GnomeNuts is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.