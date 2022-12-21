Richards Cleaners to close doors but another Albany business to open them

One historic Albany businesses is closing, but it's opening a door for another downtown laundry business.

After a 70-year run, Richards Cleaners is closing its doors by week’s end. That left Albany residents wondering where to get their dry cleaning done. But another historic Albany business plans to take on Richards machinery — and employees.

Closing out

At Richards Cleaners, the shelves that once held vintage ironing equipment are bare. The presses and steamers are gone, and the last remaining laundry hangs on sparse racks.

And soon that will be gone too, said owner Brian Hovelsrud. That's because by Friday, if people don’t pick up their items they will go to charity.

All three locations, Albany, North Albany and Lebanon are permanently closing after Hovelsrud’s decision to retire.

For a while, longtime employees were uncertain about where they would go next.

But Heath Laundry, 521 SW Third Ave., plans to take both Richards Cleaners dry cleaning machinery — it doesn't offer onsite dry cleaning —and their two remaining employees.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Hovelsrud said. “Those two gals really love what they do.”

Honoring second chances

Hovelsrud ran his business on a philosophy of second chances, he said. He has hired employees who were previously incarcerated, and found it difficult to find jobs after serving their time.

Employee Nancy Thompson since has proved herself, she said. After recovering from substance abuse and being incarcerated, she has been working at Richards Cleaners for 18 years.

Closing Richards left some uncertainty, with some employees originally planning to work at The Barn at Hickory Station, Hovelsrud’s other family business.

However, Heath Laundry owner Tajinder Singh plans to hire the remaining employees at Richards Cleaners as well as take the dry-cleaning equipment. This would bring dry cleaning there for the first time, expanding that business's cleaning services.

It's not really a new partnership. Richards Cleaners would send its items to be laundered at Heath Laundry, while Heath would send its customers' garments that need dry cleaning to Richards Cleaners.

“I’m really stoked. I couldn’t imagine being in a different field,” Thompson said.

It's both a business decision and a move for the good of the community, Singh said.

“Employees play a central role in reaching out to the community, and a lot of people know the quality of work at Richards,” he said.

Heath Laundry holds a similar philosophy about second chances, Singh said.

Singh and his business partner took over the historic business, established in 1952, when the original owner was looking to retire in 2019. Singh hopes to honor the legacy of the historic businesses in Albany.

It's a reputation, he said, that is driven by “honest people and quality work.”

Although he and his business partner are from Portland, they make the trip weekly to oversee the business and believe the employees are the ones running the show and making connections in the community.

“We want to include them in the decision-making processes,” Singh said.

Combining services

There are nearly 40,000 people who have relied on Richards Cleaners, across three stores, according to records kept by Hovelsrud.

And those customers are reacting to the news about the impending closure.

“Customers are literally crying,” Thompson said. "And then I’m crying at the counter.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

But the news of Heath Laundry hiring both Richards Cleaners employees has put some of the community at ease.

When Thompson posted on Facebook about working at Heath Laundry, it got over 600 reactions, she said.

“They are beyond excited,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of positive reactions,” she said.

Starting in January, employees Thompson and Falon Williams plan to relocate to Heath Laundry. The exact start date depends on moving the equipment and that requires professionals, Thompson said.

For now, it’s a time of transition. It fills a gap in need, after the closing of his business, Hovelsrud said.

“The people going to Heath Laundry are going to get the same type of service because Nancy and Falon understand what it takes to be successful in this industry,” Hovelsrud said.