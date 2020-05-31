Quarantine home projects filling time for mid-valley residents and boosting local businesses

“There are a lot of different ways to buy anything without any social engagement at all,” he said. “But it’s hard to buy a $3,000 refrigerator without seeing it.”

Fresh opportunity

Corvallis residents Daniel Sidder and his wife, Susie, had that issue when they ordered a new vent hood for their kitchen from Amazon. It came dented and defective, so they returned it and went to Home Depot instead.

They’d been meaning to replace some appliances and get quotes on a new fence for a while, he said. But with the risk of infection keeping the couple at home for the most part, they’ve had a lot more time to finally get the ball rolling.

“We’ve definitely started to ramp up our game,” Sidder said.

The couple is in the process of moving the fence in their backyard to enclose their garden and, like Fitzpatrick, they're updating their kitchen, too. Sidder, the development manager for Benton Habitat for Humanity, said he would have gone to the ReStore to buy and upcycle used items. Since his workplace is closed, he had to get more creative on sourcing materials.

“Luckily we were able to recycle a lot of the things we already had,” he said.