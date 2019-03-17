Patents: More than 400 granted or pending in 19 countries

MANAGING THE WASTE PROBLEM

Like other nuclear reactors, NuScale’s SMRs will generate radioactive waste, which remains one of the chief concerns of the nuclear industry’s critics.

Spent fuel rods will be stored on-site until the federal government decides to allow reprocessing (as France long has done) or establishes a permanent storage site (the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository in Nevada has been on hold for years because of environmental concerns and political opposition).

But Jose Reyes, the company’s co-founder and chief technical officer, believes the waste issue can be managed safely.

The total footprint of a NuScale power plant will be 35 acres, he said, with a 1-acre concrete pad set aside for storing spent fuel in radiation-shielded casks.

“That one pad will hold all of our dry cask fuel storage for all 12 modules for 60 years,” the expected service life of the plant, he said.

Nuclear power proponents have long argued that pollution and global warming from burning fossil fuels for electricity pose far greater health hazards than radioactive waste from an accidental spill or a reactor accident.

To put the issue in perspective, Reyes talked about his experience on a recent visit to Puerto Rico, which has relied heavily on coal for electricity generation.

“Their big problem over there is coal ash,” he said. “They have mountains of coal ash.”

By comparison, Reyes said, “the amount of waste being produced (by a NuScale plant) is very small.”