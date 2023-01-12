No raincoat needed: New Albany business lets golfers play year-round

Albany residents no longer have to hoof it to the county club to score a hole in one; they can tote their golf clubs, balls and tees downtown now that Precision Golf Studio has opened its doors.

Yes, a studio. As in a building.

A large screen sits in the middle of the room, casting images of trees, sand traps and miles of green. It’s a golf course — well, a virtual one.

With one gloved hand and feet firmly planted on the synthetic grass, business owner Matt Schapper hits the ball and doesn’t hold back. He sends the golf ball soaring into the projection screen with a loud clap.

Behind him a machine on the ground with a radar and camera tracks the ball. The golf ball is an ordinary one, except that a metal strip allows the technology to generate data about speed and distance. It uses Trackman technology, just like the pros use, Schapper said.

“I couldn’t find anything like this in the whole valley,” he said. So, he brought it to the Willamette himself.

Schapper is an amateur. He grew up with his dad taking him to the golf course, and when he travels, he likes to take his golf clubs with him. He plays casually, he said.

Usually, his hands are occupied with much smaller tools, working as a dentist in Albany and Corvallis.

Schapper wanted to bring a 24/7 golf studio to Albany because he felt with time and weather constraints, it was difficult for people to get out on the course.

“I wanted to bring a flexible space for people in the golf world,” he said.

Usually a summer sport, golfers typically have to store their clubs in the winter months. In Oregon it rains often, and the sun sets by 4:30, he said. Now, golfers have a place to play inside.

“There’s no offseason now,” he said.

Schapper sees his studio as one for every level of golfer. Competitive players can track their stats and look at data to improve their technique, while beginners can play games and practice hitting the ball into courses that emulate real golf courses all over the world.

There are even games for kids that give an arcade-like experience, he said.

Although there are some traditionalists, Mark Landes of Albany sees it complementing the golf community rather than competing with it. He was a golf instructor for 25 years.

“Some people may be skeptical, but the technology is so accurate now,” said Landes, who attended a recent demo.

Here they have feedback for every ball they hit, he said, and can fine tune their technique in the winter months before getting out on the green again.

Historically, golf has been a sport that isn’t very accessible. The games take hours, country club membership is expensive, and it can be taxing to walk the golf course, Schapper said.

While Schapper still has a membership model where golfers bring their own clubs, he hopes that he can make golf a little more “family friendly,” he said as he gestured toward the junior set of golf clubs in the corner.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

He believes that the 24-hour access — customers will have a card key for entry — will make it so people can play on their own time and play more often. Having a relatively stationary set-up also makes it so those with disabilities may be able to partake, he added.

“I’m trying to build something that connects people, and people can make what they want of it,” he said.

Precision Golf Studio, 117 SE First Ave., Suite 103, is open for demos from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 12. For more information about memberships visit: www.precisiongolfstudio.com.