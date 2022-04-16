 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Willamette Valley freebie alert: Shaved ice

In a clever turn of phrase, Kona Ice says there should be no taxation without relaxation, so the island-themed food truck chain is bringing back its national Chill Out Day.

The Albany Kona Ice truck will be parked at State Farm agent Marisa Luna’s office, 629 NW Hickory St., Suite 110, in North Albany Village, to help the community chill out from 3 to 6 p.m. Tax Day, Monday, April 18. Free cups of tropical shaved ice will be given to all who stop by. Flower leis and tropical tunes will enhance the mellow mood. Further information is available at www.kona-ice.com.

