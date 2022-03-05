Mid-valley COVID rebound? Businesses are back but so are vacancies

Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.

But that’s a problem, say state economists, because there weren’t enough workers to fill job vacancies even before fear of one the deadliest viruses in the nation’s history sent people home for two years of social distancing and Zoom meetings.

In Benton County, where students aren't shopping, dining or working as much as they used to, the employment rate isn’t even that good. The pool of job candidates remains relatively low, and the city’s economy lags behind the rest of Oregon, state economists said.

“It’s like a cruise ship that never goes anywhere,” Oregon Employment Department economist Pat O’Connor said of Corvallis.

OSU's impact

O’Connor, who covers labor trends and their economic effects in Linn and Benton counties, said the university’s dollar impact to the region is huge. The school now enrolls more than 34,000 students, experiencing an enrollment increase even in 2020, and thousands of faculty and staff work at the university, mostly in Corvallis.

But students attended class remotely and stayed home that first year of the pandemic. OSU's gains were mostly in its Ecampus program.

With in-person instruction this academic year, Corvallis campus numbers are down about 900 from pre-COVID-19 numbers.

That doesn't mean the students who returned went to work. Or are even partaking in local shops and restaurants with pre-2020 glee.

“A lot of these businesses rely heavily on the student population. When they’re not there, it slows things down a lot,” restaurant manager Caitlin Daddario said.

Daddario runs McMenamins on Monroe, at the edge of campus, where the books show a decline in business over the run of the pandemic, she said. Normally the fall sees an upturn in business and new applicants for part-time jobs.

“And it was not that case,” she said, even with classes back in session.

Oregon is set to lift indoor mask mandates March 12, and warm weather typically brings more customers to restaurants and bars. The good news, Daddario said, is business and applicants finally have surged since February.

Not all made it. Around the corner, Nearly Normals Gonzo Cuisine closed at the start of the pandemic. The Corvallis fixture and vegetarian restaurant survived for a time by mailing products before selling the building in 2021, 42 years after it opened.

The daycare conundrum

In 2020, some people fell out of the workforce, driving up the unemployment rate. O’Connor said child care providers stopped watching children, and parents stayed home to educate or care for children when workplaces reopened.

Daddario said her young child was sent home from daycare for a month. She was lucky, she said, compared to some parents; she was able to split child care duties with her husband so that neither had to stay home.

Some employees complain about not being able to find child care while daycares are still short-staffed. And even for parents who can find a daycare accepting children, Daddario said the threat of coronavirus causes interruptions for every runny nose and cough.

“You have to test,” she said. “You have to pull them out.”

Dodging certain jobs

Some mid-valley employees and parents can work from home, O’Connor said, but face-to-face industries like food service were hard hit and slower to rebound.

“It’s restaurants everywhere. Industries that are impacted are impacted everywhere in similar ways,” O'Connor said.

Many restaurant employees switched industries. Workers with less education moved from food service to jobs in warehouses or labor that isn’t public- facing, he said.

“You have Jeff Bezos there, hungry and looking for workers," O’Connor said.

Local labor market churn explains total employment rates returning to their previous rates while industry-specific numbers appear lower. Now vacancy rates that were high before the pandemic are even higher.

O’Connor said there is fewer than one person looking for work for any given job posting in the state.

“There’s just not enough bodies to fill the labor demands right now,” he said.

In Linn County, anchored around the city of Albany, employers are still looking for 12,700 workers and may be running out of people to ask to work for them.

Meanwhile, in Albany

People returning to work in Albany had pushed the total number of workers in December to 47,260, led by a large swell in newly filled jobs in kitchens and hotels, where 3,870 workers were employed, according to state data — a 34% surge in those industries from the year before.

That’s up more than 6,000 from the pandemic low in April 2020, when closures brought the workforce in Linn County to 41,170, the lowest employment rate since March 2015, according to state data. And it’s close to the region’s pre-pandemic high of 47,640.

By comparison, Corvallis saw a 36% increase in mostly restaurant jobs over 2021, with 3,970 in the industry. There were 7,300 jobs to fill across Benton County. Total employment bottomed out at 37,220 in 2020 and was at 41,000 in December, well below a pre-pandemic high of more than 45,000.

OSU is the difference between the communities, O’Connor said.

“Smaller metros are recovering faster as long as you don’t have a big university in the middle of a small county,” he said.

So employment rates in towns like Albany that have nearly recovered don’t match or explain vacancy rates, where demand for labor appears to be higher than the supply.

O’Connor said offered wages don’t necessarily count for the disparity.

In construction, for example, where jobs have held steady or increased across the mid-valley under an average wage of $20.35, employers already are finding the prospective worker market tapped out.

“If the stars aligned I could see even more construction coming on line. We’re certainly in need of it from a housing perspective,” O'Connor said.

Not working by choice

Some people who are working age just don’t look for work. In Oregon, 24,000 were marginally attached to the workforce, meaning they weren’t looking for work and not visible to the state in a way that adds them to prevailing unemployment figures, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers.

Even if all of those people unattached to the market came out to apply for work, they would fall short of the 102,000 job openings Oregon employers were hoping to fill in the fall, according to state data.

O’Connor said one explanation for the high vacancy rate is potential employees just don’t exist. Baby boomers, the aging generation leaving the workforce, retire in large numbers while too few people are born or immigrating to Oregon replace them.

Just 10% of Oregon’s workforce was 55 or older, approaching retirement age in 1992. By 2019, that number was nearly one in four.

“That’s a long-term demographic challenge that is not going to be easily overcome,” McConnor said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

