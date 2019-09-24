Unemployment remained low in the mid-valley last month, and a state economist is predicting continued slow but steady job growth for the region.
Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.2% in August, virtually unchanged from a revised rate of 3.1% the month before, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday. Without adjusting for seasonal fluctuations, the raw jobless numbers were 4% in August and 3.8% in July.
Across the river in Linn County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7% last month, essentially flat from a revised rate of 4.6% in July, the department’s data show. The raw numbers were 5.1% in August and 4.9% in July.
Statewide, unemployment averaged 4.0% in August, unchanged from July.
Some 1,887 Benton County workers were out of a job last month from a civilian labor force of 46,885. Out of Linn County’s total work force of 59,089, 2,989 workers went without a paycheck in August.
Both counties have shown solid year-over-year job growth, with Benton County up 330 jobs over August 2018 and Linn up 430 in the same timeframe. In Benton County, home of Oregon State University and Samaritan Health Services, the fastest-growing private sector industry was education and health services, which has added 370 jobs in the past 12 months. The big success story in Linn County was manufacturing, which has brought on 480 new hires since August 2018.
“Overall, the private sector is growing, though certainly not at breakneck speed,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Employment Department.
“Metals manufacturing has shown real strong growth over the past year,” he added, citing the expansion of Selmet in Albany, “and you’re seeing that spill over into wood products, with manufactured homes.”
With solid demand for housing and continued low interest rates, O’Connor said, the wood products industry should continue to show steady job growth.
Prospects also appear good for the overall economy, he added, although growth could be constrained somewhat by low unemployment rates and stagnant wage growth, which limit the available labor pool.
“Statewide, and I would think for our area, we should see some continued growth, but a little slowed,” O’Connor said.