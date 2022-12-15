Gov. Kate Brown breaks ribbon at Millersburg's inland port hub

About a month after it officially opened, the Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg, a link to connect empty cargo containers to ports via rail, got a visit from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for a ribbon-cutting.

The project, designed to get truck traffic away off Interstate 5, was one of four projects to receive Oregon Department of Transportation's Connect Oregon Funding, according to an agency news release sent Dec. 15.

“I’m proud to say we made a great choice — the right choice,” Brown said at the grand opening, according to the news release. “Working together, we have created a success we can all be proud of.”

Besides sending empty cargo containers out to ports, the hub will also receive goods headed in from the ports before shipping out to customers.

“This intermodal facility ensures the products will have ample transportation access to those markets long into the future,” Roger Nyquist, Linn County commissioner and board vice chair for the Linn County Economic Development Group, said in the release.

Speakers commented on the benefits of the facility, including environmental impacts.

"Moving Mid-Willamette valley products by rail will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent further congestion on Oregon and Washington highways,” Aaron Hunt, senior director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific, said in a statement.

Another goal of the project is to cut back on costs and equipment and get trucks and freight out of Portland traffic, said potential shipper Karla Chambers with Stahlbush island Farms Inc.

"This rail facility will also help us as we experience high diesel costs and truck driver and labor shortages." Chambers said in the release.

