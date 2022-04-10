Downtown Corvallis’ Many Hands waves farewell

After nearly two decades, Many Hands Trading is letting go.

Owners Carl and Melissa Posto began liquidating inventory Saturday, April 9, starting a sell-off of the international and handmade goods that drew shoppers to the downtown Corvallis store they described as an eclectic and funky choice for gifts and souvenirs.

Kristi Komar, a Corvallis resident who said she’s shopped at Many Hands since it opened in the early 2000s, said she couldn’t define what exactly Many Hands was — an international gift shop? Source of art from around the world?

Whatever it was, she said, it would be hard to replace.

“My favorite store is closing!” Komar said.

Inside, about 100 people shuffled shoulder-to-shoulder in aisles filled with colorful fabrics and ornate bowls. A sign in a window of the shop at the corner of Southwest Madison Avenue and 3rd Street promised shoppers 25% off storewide.

Jaidyn Hall had only been in a few times before hearing about Many Hands’ closing. She took a look at the long line where customers tried to buy clearance items, she said, and left empty-handed.

Hall said she’s new to the state, moving to Corvallis for classes at Oregon State University.

But “it’s by far my favorite store since I moved here,” she said.

A senior at the same university, Mari Friedman, walked away with a mesh basket shaped like a hen.

She said she’d been to the store numerous times over the years ahead of birthdays and holidays. Friedman said her mom has a birthday the week of April 11 and the basket would fit in with the woman’s chicken-themed kitchen.

“It’s a go-to place for gifts,” she said.

Many Hands opened under the ownership of importer, retailer and nonprofit booster Margaret Wilson in 2005, first as a seasonal storefront and business arm of the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center.

Wilson in a phone interview reflected on the business’ growth and move from Northwest Monroe Avenue a block away, home now of Oregon Coffee & Tea, to the larger storefront at 259 SW Madison.

“I purchased everything and we had all volunteers,” she said.

But the Multicultural Literacy Center parted with Many Hands, spinning off the business, Wilson said, and she sold.

“I’m just so sad,” she said.

Many Hands reorganized as an assumed business name in 2014, operated by the Postos under a limited liability corporation, Pacificraft.

Melissa Posto declined to comment on the closure.

“We had a good run in Corvallis,” she said.

The Postos also run Oodles World Wide, a store in McMinnville, Oregon.

Outside of Many Hands on Saturday, Victor Chavéz leaned against the tan-colored bricks and waited for his wife, Cecilia, and son Erik to check out and join him outside. He estimated they’d been in the store for more than an hour and a half.

Chavéz said Cecilia had shopped at the store for a decade or more and predicted she’d buy something Sasquatch-related.

She did — she showed off a tiny wooden Sasquatch and a bowl in which family members can leave their keys.

“We’ll sure miss it,” Cecilia Chavéz said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

