Designer opens boutique in Alpine

In the meantime, the California College of the Arts graduate decided to redirect her energy to expanding her reach locally.

“Right now, (the brand) is more couture-y,” Johnson said. “I just decided to bloom where I’m planted with COVID.” After working out of her Eugene residence, Johnson decided to take her creative vision to the next level.

She chose a location off Bellfountain Road, just west of Monroe, and spent several months knocking the dust off of what used to be a church, cold storage warehouse and more. Johnson chose a rural area, she said, to reach communities with residents who would otherwise have to travel to big cities for luxury goods.

“I know the pandemic’s not just going to disappear,” she said, “so I’m just trying to be a hub … especially between Corvallis and Eugene artists.”

She’s yet to make an in-store sale, Johnson said, but potential clients have curiously taken a peek inside since her soft opening and she’s made online sales for the past two years. Her face masks alone have garnered a few thousand dollars in online sales. Local entrepreneurs are also invited to sell their goods on consignment at the atelier.