Corvallis won't let head shop sell tobacco, owner wants to change that

A Corvallis city ordinance is stopping a smoke shop owner from carrying tobacco products, but he's hoping to change that.

TOK’N owner Ryan Weber describes his business as a cannabis lifestyle store, offering cannabis devices, accessories, glassware and apparel. But he continually gets customers seeking out tobacco products. And he has to turn them away.

A city law requires 1,000 feet between tobacco retailers, and with Weber's business on Third Street not far from Safeway and Dari Mart, that means he's barred from competing.

A recent transplant from Duluth, Minnesota, Weber took his case to the Corvallis City Council, speaking during the community comments portion of a recent meeting. He asked city officials to consider either changing the ordinance or granting him exemption.

“Having reviewed the code itself and the circumstances around its implementation in 2017, there’s some concerns I’d like to address today,” Weber said at the June 6 council meeting.

The tobacco ordinance, which also prohibits new retailers within 1,000 feet of schools, was passed on 6-2 council vote in 2017. At the time, proponents emphasized tobacco’s impact on youth and communities of color as well as concerns about tobacco companies targeting advertising at those with lower incomes.

However, City Manager Mark Shepard as well as the city’s economic development manager both noted in 2017 that the ordinance could hamstring businesses seeking to locate in town.

Councilor Mark Page, who is no longer on the council, opposed the ordinance and expressed discomfort about overstepping the council’s authority by putting limits on certain retailers. Councilor Hyatt Lytle, who is still serving, supported the ordinance but was concerned about unintended consequences.

“Unfortunately, both of these worries have come to fruition,” Weber told the council. “The implementation of this ordinance has created an unfair business equity in our Corvallis market.”

Under the ordinance, the competition has a monopoly on specialty tobacco products, Weber said. While he understands the aim to protect kids and those with low incomes, the 1,000-foot rule doesn’t make sense in a condensed downtown zone, Weber said.

“Children will have more exposure to these brands in our local grocery stores and convenience stores than they will in my shop, being that you have to be over 21 years of age to enter my shop,” he said.

Citing a lack of exemptions allowed in the ordinance and a pledge to revisit the ordinance in a year’s time, Weber said it is now time for the council to consider exempting shops that are exclusively for ages 21 and over.

If that’s not possible, he asked the council to consider a specific exemption for his store. TOK’N opened in August 2021 and Weber took ownership in March. In an interview, he said the original owner was also pursuing the city’s permission to carry tobacco products.

“People come in looking for those products and can’t find them, and complain about the fact that they have to go all the way to Ninth Street to get them from my competitor,” Weber said in the interview. “It’s a convenience that is desperately wanted in the downtown area but isn’t here.”

Although the council can't take action on items raised during community comments, Lytle said she believes a review may be in order, suggesting a meeting with the city attorney, city manager and other officials.

Christina Jancila owner Marie Jane's Cannabis Connection in Corvallis, spoke to council in support of Weber, who is her tenant. She echoed his comments that young people are exposed to tobacco products at grocery and convenience stores and questioned whether there was sufficient reasoning for the 1,000-foot distance rule downtown.

“Within the central business district zone, how condensed it is, 1,000 feet is everything,” Jancila said. "Whereas on Ninth Street or Circle Boulevard, 1,000 feet is no problem.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

