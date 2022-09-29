Corvallis’ Pegasus Games closing shop

Pegasus Games in Corvallis is closing after 21 years, leaving tabletop gamers of the mid-valley looking for a new place to shop and play after Nov. 30.

“There’s a lot of people who have been coming in here a long time,” store owner Marc LeRoux said.

The store isn’t being shuttered for lack of business, according to LeRoux, who said things are going well. But he and his wife are temporarily moving to Malaysia, where she has a career opportunity too good to pass up. After Malaysia they’re scheduled to hit Singapore, then return to Corvallis.

First opened in 2001, Pegasus Games relocated twice over the years. For the past two years it’s been at 1100 SW Third St., bringing in a wide range of customers for games such as Magic: The Gathering, The Settlers of Catan, Warhammer, Scythe, Wingspan and Carcassonne.

Magic, the groundbreaking trading card game pitting players against each other as dueling wizards, is the game that inspired LeRoux to open a shop. Board games became part of the equation too, with LeRoux expanding from five choices to more than 300 when fully stocked.

“It’s all good stuff — I only have games in here that were rated really high,” he said. “I have every single Game of the Year game that’s in print, and some that aren’t.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

After six years in its original location downtown, LeRoux said he was forced to relocate into a dilapidated abandoned building. After renovating that space he spent 15 years there. Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Weathering the pandemic hasn’t been easy for Pegasus Games.

“The beginning was bad because I got evicted March 1 of 2020,” LeRoux said. “I was delivering to my customers; I had all my shelves in my house, and my wholesalers were still sending me stuff.”

While he was eating at Papa’s Pizza Parlor, LeRoux noticed a former frame shop for decades was up for grabs. After a bit of redesigning, Pegasus Games was brought back to life on Third Street.

LeRoux figures he’ll sell all of the board games and stock before he closes up. The Magic cards only appreciate in value, so he’s not worried if they sit for a while. The shop remains open for now, except for a week in October for house shopping in Malaysia. Then it closes down for good Nov. 30.

A point of frustration for LeRoux in recent years has been customers saying they could have gone online to buy, but they “wanted to shop local.” He said that’s evident when a customer walks in, so they don’t need to say it, adding that he and other retailers are exhausted with that sentiment.

“It has always been painful to compete with online sales,” he said, noting the rare exception has been Warhammer games, whose manufacturer he says tries to protect brick-and-mortar operations.

Although not part of the shop inventory, LeRoux is also selling his rare Tesla Roadster. He can’t take it with him, so he’s asking $125,000. He claims it's the only one of its kind in Oregon, and only 2,400 were made.

It's underdetermined whether LeRoux will look to reopen when he returns, but he said that possibility is on the table.

Related stories: