Real estate agent earns national award
Annette Sievert, Realtor, of Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in Corvallis has been honored for being part of the top 1% of real estate agents nationwide.
America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents from across the country. Nearly 14,500 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top half of 1% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Samaritan earns military designation
Samaritan Health Services recently earned the 2020 Military Friendly Employer designation, marking the fourth straight year it has received the honor.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2020 Military Friendly Companies survey.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned military marketing company, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion, and advancement of veterans and military employees.
Samaritan Health Services will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, in the January 2020 issue of Military Spouse Magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.
Doctor to join Corvallis Clinic
Emily Glick will begin to see new patients in mid-October at The Corvallis Clinic’s Internal Medicine Department.
In addition to basic primary care, Glick likes to provide complex care management to help people feel better, whenever possible.
Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Glick comes to the clinic from Fletcher Allen Health Care/UVM Internal Medicine, in Burlington, Vermont, where she had practiced since 2012.
Glick completed her residency at Fletcher Allen in 2012, and earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine, in Burlington, in 2009. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology with an English minor from Barnard College, Columbia University, in New York, New York, in 2002.
Appointments with Glick are available at 541-757-3757.
OSU recognized for diversity efforts
Oregon State University has been recognized for the second year in a row with an award that honors colleges and universities that weave diversity and inclusion into their campus cultures.
Oregon State is the only Oregon university or college to be so honored, and one of only four institutions in the Pacific Northwest to receive the 2019 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
As a recipient of the annual award, Oregon State will be featured, along with 93 other recipients, in the November issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.
In recent years, Oregon State has engaged in efforts related to diversity, equity and inclusion. These initiatives include opening a new center to provide academic and community support for undocumented students, students with DACA status and students from mixed-status families; including an option to donate to diversity initiatives during a university-wide fundraising day known as Dam Proud Day; and several others.