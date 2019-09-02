Lebanon developments receive funding
Two developments in Lebanon recently received funding awards from Oregon Housing and Community Services.
The agency distributed $45.6 million to build and preserve 636 homes through the awards of federal 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, HOME, and National Housing Trust Fund resources, which leverage local, state and private investments. Eleven developments were approved by the Oregon Housing Stability Council to receive funding.
Lebanon developments receiving funding are Applegate Landing, 36 homes; and Colonia Paz I, 24 homes.
This latest round of awards brings OHCS to a record number of homes in the development pipeline — more than 9,800 affordable homes are in progress across the state. Oregon’s Statewide Housing Plan set a five-year goal to triple the development pipeline of affordable rental housing up to 25,000 homes.
Schuster team announces expansion
The Jill Schuster Team at RE/MAX Integrity recently announced the growth of the team, now serving the four-county mid-Willamette Valley area: Benton, Linn, Polk and Marion counties.
The team is led by Principal Broker Jill Schuster, a two-time RE/MAX Titan Team Award winner. The team ranks as the No. 4 RE/MAX team in Oregon in 2018, and is an eight-time recipient of Five Star Professional’s Five Star Award.
The team has operated out of the RE/MAX Integrity Corvallis location for four years, and now is expanding its services to include clients in Marion and Polk counties. Licensed Broker Tiffany Joy Muhammed will work with the team’s clients in the Salem/Keizer area, helping buyers and sellers to achieve their real estate goals.
The team recently welcomed two new buyer brokers: Courtney McLeod, serving Linn County and South Benton County buyers and sellers; and Tara Hicklen, who serves buyers in both Linn and Benton counties.
The team can be reached at 541-619-5427, jill@jillschuster.com or jillschuster.com.
Production firm has new owners
Willamette Valley Productions is under new ownership.
Larry and Gina Rogers of Albany have purchased Willamette Valley Productions, which produces a Fall Home Show at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem and a Fall & Spring Home and Garden Show at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.
Larry Rogers was in broadcast media (radio) for past 30 years and retired as market manager of Bicoastal Media — Willamette Valley, which operates nine stations. His experience in event management along with media and marketing makes this opportunity a good fit for Rogers.
Gina Rogers has a passion for the garden and brings a green thumb to the table, along with her experience working at Oregon State University Ecampus.
The Albany Fall Home & Garden Show is set for Oct. 4-6. The Salem Fall Home & Garden Show is set for Oct. 18-20. Further information is available at willamettevalleyhomeshows.com.
Clinic adds family nurse practitioner
Eric Fillmore will begin to see patients in The Corvallis Clinic Internal Medicine Department in mid-September.
As a certified family nurse practitioner with a doctor of nursing practice, Fillmore provides for the primary care needs of adults. He treats chronic and complex conditions, and has a special interest in diabetes and cardiovascular care, alternative pain management, preventive health, dermatological procedures and orthopedic injections.
Fillmore comes to the clinic from Canyonlands Healthcare-Globe Clinic, in Globe, Arizona, where he had practiced as a family nurse practitioner since 2015. He also was practice manager during his last year at Canyonlands.
He earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Utah, in Salt Lake City, in 2015, and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Western Governors University, in Salt Lake City, in 2010. He is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Appointments can be made at 541-757-3757.
Local officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 390th Basic Police Class on Aug. 9 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.
Local graduates included Deputy Sheriff Paul Lancaster of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Police Officer Lucas Sinclair of the Philomath Police Department.