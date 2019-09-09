Professor elected to college of fellows
Brian K. Paul, a professor of manufacturing engineering at Oregon State University in Corvallis, is one of six manufacturing leaders recently elected to the Society of Manufacturing Engineers’ College of Fellows.
The 2019 Fellows — from industry, government and academia — have made technological inroads in the areas of additive manufacturing, advanced materials and processing, manufacturing technologies, materials joining, thin-film deposition, medical devices, machining and smart manufacturing.
SME Fellows are a part of the organization’s select community of members who, after selection, receive dues-free membership for life. In November, SME will install the 2019 class during its annual Installation & Awards Gala in Chicago.
911 operator graduates from academy
Civilian Employee Stephanie Howard of the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety graduated Aug. 16 as part of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 115th Basic Telecommunications Class.
The three-week course includes emergency call-handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for several months with a field training officer.
Doctor joins clinic's obstetrics department
Medical doctor Nicole Berrigan will begin to see new patients in mid-September at The Corvallis Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology Department.
Berrigan provides the full spectrum of obstetrical services and gynecological office and surgical care. She specializes in robotic surgery, which allows her to have great attention to detail and offers the patient a faster recovery time.
Board eligible by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Berrigan completed an obstetrics-gynecology residency in June at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Affiliate, in Wilmington.
She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine, in Omaha, with an enhanced medical education track in Medical Humanities and Arts. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Appointments can be scheduled at 541-754-1267.
Credit union donates PCs to club
Oregon State Credit Union recently donated 10 of its used computers to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for use in the club’s computer lab.
The computers have been refurbished, and are ready for immediate use. These will replace a set of computers the credit union donated to the club several years ago.
In 2018, the credit union’s philanthropic efforts exceeded $217,000.
Oregon State Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union open to anyone who lives or works in 24 counties in western and central Oregon. Additional information about the credit union is available at oregonstatecu.com.
Samaritan honored for C-section rates
Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology – Corvallis has been recognized by the American College of Nurse-Midwives for facilitating low cesarean section rates for new mothers.
Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology was one of three practices nationwide named a best practice in the category of more than 500 births per year, for its low C-section rate of 11% for first-time mothers with low-risk births. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national rate of C-sections for new mothers in this category is 26%.
Several groups contributes to the low C-section rates:
• Midwives: The clinic’s eight certified nurse-midwives are experts in normal pregnancy and childbirth and remain present for the labor process.
• Physicians: The physicians collaborate with and support the midwives in providing care.
• Labor and delivery nurses: They provide personalized care to mothers, babies and families.
OSU podcast earns national recognition
“Making Waves,” a podcast collaboration at Oregon State University between KBVR-FM and the Asian & Pacific Cultural Center, is being honored by the College Media Association as one of the best student media podcasts in the country.
KBVR-FM is the 24/7, student-run radio station and is part of Orange Media Network, the student media department consisting of the Daily Barometer newspaper, DAMchic fashion magazine, Beavers Digest lifestyle magazine, Prism art and literary journal, KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM.
The show was named a finalist in the Best Podcast category in the 2018-19 CMA Pinnacle Awards, which recognizes top work in all college media. “Making Waves” was one of five podcasts to be honored. The winner will be announced at the ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention, to be held in Washington, D.C.
Orange Media Network's other media and publications also were honored in the awards, with the Baro nominated for Best Editorial, KBVR-TV and OMN’s creative video team for best TV Promo/PSA, DAMchic and OMN’s creative design team for Best House Ad, and KBVR-FM named a finalist for best four-year college radio station.