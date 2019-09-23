Gynecologist moves practice
Amy Lee, an obstetrician-gynecologist, is moving her practice location early next month from The Corvallis Clinic’s Asbury Building in Corvallis to its North Albany site.
Her women’s health interests include infertility, contraception, endocrinology, pelvic prolapse issues and adolescent gynecology. She has practiced at The Corvallis Clinic since 1995.
Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Lee completed her residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center, in Loma Linda, California, and earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Southern California.
Lee is accepting new patients; to make an appointment, call 541-754-1267.
Broker joins real estate firm
RE/MAX Integrity recently announced that licensed Broker Staci Larson has joined the firm’s Albany office at 2910 Santiam Highway SE.
Larson is an Oregon native who has lived all across the Willamette Valley. She was an elementary educator for 12 years prior to real estate. Larson earned both a Bachelor of Science degree and a master’s degree at Oregon State University.
She can be reached at 541-602-0623 or staci.larson@remax.net.
Shoe factory wins recycling award
Earlier this summer at the Association of Oregon Recyclers Annual Conference, Softstar Shoes, based in Philomath, won the Recycler of the Year Award in the Business/Institution category.
Softstar practices waste prevention through the minimal packaging it uses when selling and shipping shoes. Because the shoes are made in house from raw materials, staff members have the ability both to repurpose their scraps for training and to donate them to the community for other projects.
Moreover, the company not only participates in curbside recycling, staff members also collect special materials for recycling, such as plastic film, metals and glass. Perhaps more importantly, the team has built a strong culture that builds on these recycling guidelines by bringing in master recyclers to speak, regular reporting on scrap levels, and employee-led sustainability initiatives. Read more about Softstar’s practices at www.softstarshoes.com/sustainable-practices.
Foundation announces board members
The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation recently announced its officers and directors for the 2019-20 school year.
The foundation is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Officers are chair Mike Sheets, retired orthodontist; secretary Becca Gose, Oregon State University; and treasurer Tammy Jaquith, US Bank.
Trustees are Ashlee Chavez, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library; Bechir Hamdaoui, Oregon State; Bronwyn Evans, Edward Jones; Kevin Dougherty, Oregon State University; Mindy Hamlin, HP; Angela Hibbard, MOM Magazine; Steve Kunke, retired Corvallis School District educator; Gretchen Morris, retired attorney; Ken Pastega, community member; Kyle Tegner, Special Occasions; and Sunita Vasdev, OSU.
The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation was founded in 1996 to support local schools and inspire learning for a lifetime. For more information or to make a donation, call 541-757-5857 or visit cpsfoundation.org.
Real estate agent earns national award
Annette Sievert, Broker Realtor, of Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers in Corvallis has been honored for being part of the top 1% of real estate agents nationwide.
America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents from across the country. Nearly 14,500 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top half of 1% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Samaritan earns military designation
Samaritan Health Services recently earned the 2020 Military Friendly Employer designation, marking the fourth straight year it has received the honor.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2020 Military Friendly Companies survey.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned military marketing company, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion, and advancement of veterans and military employees.
Samaritan Health Services will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, in the January 2020 issue of Military Spouse Magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.