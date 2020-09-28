Business in Brief (Sept. 28)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clinic adds staff member

Beth Rathbun, a physician assistant-certified, recently joined the urology department at The Corvallis Clinic.

Rathbun was born and grew up in Corvallis. She said she hopes her patients feel open and relaxed during appointments, as she incorporates a love to educate and an open mind into her practice.

Loerts selected as IT director

Adam Loerts will start as the new director of information technology for Benton County on Oct. 5.

Loerts has served the county since 2006, most recently serving as the deputy director of IT. Hired as a senior network engineer, Loerts acted in capacity for the roles of department chief information officer and deputy chief information officer from April 2012 to February 2013, and was formally promoted to deputy director of IT in February 2013.

Prior to his service with Benton County, Loerts worked as both a network administrator at the State of Oregon Legislature and as a system administrator in the private sector. Loerts began his career in IT serving for 7 years as a local area network/wireless area network administrator in the U.S. Navy.

Following a national recruitment, 88 individuals applied for the position. County leadership initially interviewed 13 applicants, and then invited four final candidates to a final round of interviews.

— Mid-Valley Media

