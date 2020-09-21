Business in Brief (Sept. 21)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doctor joins internal medicine team

Nicolette Rosendahl, a doctor of osteopathy, recently joined the Internal Medicine team at The Corvallis Clinic.

In addition to providing primary care, Rosendahl specializes in osteopathic neuromusculoskeletal medicine, which focuses on whole-body care and all the systems’ interrelationships. A native Oregonian, Rosendahl’s interest in medicine came from her veterinarian father, and she was part of the first class of osteopathic physicians in Lebanon.

Officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 399th Basic Police Class.

Basic Police Class 399 will graduate on Sept. 24 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be private.

Among the graduates are Police Officer Blake Bowers of the Philomath Police Department and Deputy Sheriff Kyle Geraci of the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.

— Mid-Valley Media

