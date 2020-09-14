Business in Brief (Sept. 14)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OSHA accepting grant applications

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative safety and health training and education projects designed to help combat the risk of infectious disease in the workplace.

The opportunity to pitch the division on funding for such projects comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and as the division pursues new rules to protect workers against infectious diseases.

Any employer, labor group or nonprofit organization can apply. Educational institutions will be considered only if they partner with another eligible organization.

Employers are not allowed to use grants to pay for training for their employees. Materials produced by grant recipients become the property of Oregon OSHA. Many materials are housed at the Oregon OSHA Resource Center and are available for use by the public.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Further information is available at 503-947-7406 or teri.a.watson@oregon.gov.

Free job skills courses offered

Willamette Workforce Partnership and WorkSource Willamette are partnering with Coursera to support the community with learning resources to build in-demand skills.