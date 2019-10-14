Clinic again provides for WOU athletes
The Corvallis Clinic has renewed its agreement with Western Oregon University for the 2019-20 academic year as official provider of medical care for the university’s athletic department.
The clinic first became the university's official medical care provider for 2018-19.
Led by providers in its Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine and Physical Therapy departments, the clinic manages treatment of sports-related injuries and illnesses for WOU student-athletes competing in 13 NCAA Division II sports. The clinic also provides preparticipation physical exams, facilitation of surgery, coordination of rehabilitation, and medical coverage at some athletic events.
Samaritan named healthiest employer
Healthiest Employers, Inc. has named Samaritan Health Services as Oregon’s Healthiest Employer for the sixth time in seven years.
The award is based on a high level of employee participation in Samaritan’s initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of its workforce.
In the past year, 71% of Samaritan employees have participated in the organization’s employee wellness programs. Samaritan continues to expand these programs, including more offerings targeted toward employee well-being, on-site produce markets in each community and employee recognition programs.
Each year, companies submit information about their programs to Healthiest Employers, Inc., an Indianapolis-based company that ranks employee wellness programs in six categories: culture and leadership commitment; foundational components; strategic planning; communications and marketing; programming and interventions; and reporting and analysis.
These rankings are part of the annual Healthiest Employer award program offered nationwide. The Portland Business Journal offers the Oregon program and announced the awards at a luncheon on Aug. 22 for employers who participated. Samaritan was named the healthiest employer with more than 5,000 employees.
Officer graduates from safety academy
Parole and probation officer Taylor Bonawitz of Linn County Community Corrections graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s basic parole and probation officer class on Sept. 20.
The ceremony took place at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Licensed broker joins realty group
Heidi Gornik, licensed broker, recently joined the Sue Long Realty Group of Keller Williams, serving the team’s clients in the mid-Willamette Valley and coastal area.
Gornik will work with sellers and buyers, including new construction, resale and investor clients, to provide customer service and access to properties while working with Sue Long, who has 35 years of experience as a top agent in the area, to negotiate contracts for the benefit of their clients.
Gornik has been active in the mid-Willamette Valley real estate industry since 2017, and previously worked in New Jersey. She can be reached at 541-760-0377 or heidigornik@kw.com.
Boshart Trucking wins state award
The Oregon Trucking Association awarded Boshart Trucking, Inc., of Tangent the OTA Image Award at its annual convention, held Sept. 27 in Gleneden Beach.
Launched last year, the OTA Image Award strives to recognize individuals and companies that promote the overall image of the trucking industry to the public, including “the company/individual’s commitment to safety and improving practices and technology/equipment, recruiting methods for highly skilled personnel (including drivers), involvement in community affairs, positive interaction with the public and/or media, promotion of the industry through publications and other online communication (including social media), and involvement with OTA and other trucking-related organizations,” according to OTA’s website.
Boshart Trucking prides itself on its promotion of not only the industry but also its drivers through social media, community involvement, media promotion, and involvement in the legislature.
Boshart Trucking hauls agricultural commodities including, but not limited to, hay, straw, hazelnuts, grass seed, fertilizer, mint, nursery plants, flowers, birdseed, wheat and corn to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Shred Days dispose of tons of paper
Oregon State Credit Union held four free drive-through Shred Days this year that served 1,944 cars, and shredded more than 67,000 pounds of paper.
The events took place in Corvallis, Albany, Lincoln City and Keizer.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, shredding and recycling those 33-plus tons of paper saved more than 547 trees, 225,210 gallons of water, 106 cubic yards of landfill and more than 805 gallons of oil. It also prevented more than 1,930 cubic yards of pollutants from entering the atmosphere.
Participants in the event also made food and cash donations to the Linn Benton Food Share and the Marion Polk Food Share, as well as the Lincoln City Food Pantry. They donated a total of 3,454 pounds of food and $3,079 in cash.
The credit union, in partnership with Access Northwest and in cooperation with local law enforcement, holds free Shred Days every year as a community service. Properly disposing of personal documents is one way for people to protect themselves from identity theft.