Physical therapist invited to speak
Physical therapist Christina Gomez has been invited to speak at the 2019 American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists’ Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 27.
Gomez practices at Samaritan Athletic Medicine, located at 845 SW 30th St. in Corvallis, and is a faculty mentor for Samaritan Athletic Medicine’s Sports Physical Therapy Residency Program.
Along with co-presenter Nichole Volstad, Gomez will deliver a presentation titled “Advanced Concussion Management for the Athlete.” The lecture will highlight interventions and sport-specific exercises to transition athletes to sport after sustaining a concussion. The presentation will feature lab experience and case study discussions to develop skill sets needed to create a sport-specific concussion rehabilitation program from early rehabilitation to end-stage return and sport protocols.
Gomez is pursuing a doctorate from Texas Woman’s University, Houston, and is board-certified in orthopedic and sports physical therapy. She received a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of New Mexico and completed a postdoctoral orthopedic physical therapy residency at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
LBCC launches registration program
Linn-Benton Community College is launching a program to help first-time college and high school students get ahead of the curve and register early for classes.
The Roadrunner Advantage Program is for prospective students who apply for admission by Nov. 30. Students who meet admission requirements will be eligible for an exclusive priority registration for fall term 2020 classes.
Information sessions are taking place this month at local high schools. Students also can visit an LBCC adviser on campus or at an LBCC center near them.
Further information is available at 541-917-4208 or www.linnbenton.edu/roadrunneradvantage.
Boshart Trucking earns state award
During Oregon Trucking Associations’ Annual Convention on Sept. 27, Boshart Trucking, based in Tangent, was recognized for its commitment and service to the association and the trucking industry in Oregon.
The association's Image Committee presented Boshart Trucking, led by Oregon House Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis and her business partner, Macey Wessels, with the Image Award. This is the second year the association has recognized a trucking company and its employees for elevating trucking’s image in Oregon and beyond. Boshart offers entry-level employment opportunities to youth and encourages a family-oriented culture within the organization.
Corvallis law firm adds associate
Evashevski Elliott PC in Corvallis recently welcomed James R. Huddleston as an associate of the firm.
Huddleston is a 2003 graduate of Oregon State University and a 2010 graduate of Willamette University College of Law. His practice focuses on family law, personal injury and civil litigation.
Farm owners receive award
Ben Verhoeven and Kathryn Weeks, owners of Peoria Gardens, a farm and nursery in Albany, recently received an award from Family Values @ Work.
The couple received this year’s GameChanger Business Champion award for their work on a successful campaign to win paid family and medical leave for all Oregonians, including agricultural workers.
Family Values @ Work is a 27-state coalition working for paid sick days, family leave insurance and other policies that value families at work.
The awards ceremony took place Oct. 15 in Washington, D.C.
911 dispatcher wins lifesaving award
Heidi Ferguson, a 911 lead dispatcher at the Corvallis Regional Communications Center, has received the Lifesaving Award from Oregon APCO/NENA, the statewide professional organization that supports 911 dispatch networks throughout Oregon.
The award was given in recognition of Ferguson’s performance during a residential fire last March in downtown Corvallis. As firefighters battled the blaze, Ferguson made contact with a woman trapped on the third floor of the building. Through coaching and coordination, Ferguson was able to guide the woman out onto the roof of the building, where she was rescued by a firefighter who climbed a ladder to reach her.
The moment was captured on video by a passerby, which was used in an award-winning mini-documentary video about the incident.
Ferguson is a veteran 911 dispatcher, having worked in the industry for 28 years, and in Corvallis since 1994. The Corvallis Regional Communications Center provides 911 emergency telecommunications and dispatch services for all of Benton County, an area of about 726 square miles.