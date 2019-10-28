Neuropsychologists join Albany practice
Neuropsychologists Lindsey Felix and Andrea Jackson have joined Samarian Neuropsychology – Albany.
Felix earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology at Marquette University, and a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in clinical psychology at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She completed fellowship training in pediatric rehabilitation psychology and neuropsychology at the University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, in addition to research and clinical fellowships at the University of New Mexico and the Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Neurosciences Institute.
She provides neuropsychological assessments for pediatric patients at the clinic, and one day a week each at Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic and Samaritan Pediatrics – Corvallis.
Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and master’s and doctoral degrees in clinical psychology from the University of Windsor. She completed fellowship training in neuropsychology, neuro-oncology and developmental disabilities at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
In addition to seeing adult patients at Samaritan Neuropsychology – Albany, she sees patients at Samaritan Family Medicine – Geary Street two days a week.
Both doctors taking new patients by referral. Information: 541-812-5760.
Attorney joins firm in Corvallis
Claudia (Helms) Dean has joined the firm as associate attorney with Marek & Lanker, LLP, in Corvallis.
Dean grew up in Albany and graduated from South Albany High School. She attended Oregon State University and worked as a legal secretary in Corvallis and California. She obtained a paralegal certificate from the University of California, Irvine, and worked as a paralegal and law firm administrator in California. She then graduated magna cum laude from Concordia University in Irvine, California, and cum laude from Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa, California.
Dean is a member of the California State Bar and the Oregon State Bar, and practiced law in California before returning to Oregon. Her areas of emphasis are trust and estate planning, elder law, probate, settlement of estates, guardianships, conservatorships and matters related to end-of-life, family and estate planning.
Marek & Lanker, LLP, specializes in the fields of estate, business and tax planning.
Appointments with Dean are available at 541-754-1411.