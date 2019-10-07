Doctor joins Surgical Associates
Samaritan Albany Surgical Associates recently welcomed Peter “Andrew” Sweeny.
Sweeny completed residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryan College and a medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Sweeny is accepting new patients. Further information is available at 541-812-4580.
Clinic doctor retires after 38 years
Steve Athay recently retired as an internist at The Corvallis Clinic, where he had worked since 1981.
The Vancouver, Washington, native came from a long line of dentists on his mother’s side, so in his first year at Oregon State University he was in predental studies. He eventually changed to premed, graduating from OSU in 1972. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree four years later from the University of Oregon Medical School, in Portland, now Oregon Health & Science University.
Athay completed an internal medicine residency at Providence Hospital in Portland (now Providence Medical Center), and when his stint at Redstone Arsenal Hospital in Alabama to fulfill a U.S. Army commitment U.S. Army commitment ended, he accepted an offer to succeed Kurt Aumann at The Corvallis Clinic.
He still plans to keep his license for a couple of years just in case, but has no plans to work. He plans to travel, visit his daughter and four grandchildren, do activities with friends, and go to OSU Beaver games.
SAIF declares yearly dividends
SAIF customers will receive $160 million in dividends this year.
Last month, the board of directors declared a $120 million primary dividend to be paid to policyholders based on their premium, and a $40 million safety performance dividend to be paid based on each policyholder’s safety results.
This is the 10th straight year SAIF has offered dividends, and the 22nd dividend in the past 30 years.
SAIF determines whether a policyholder dividend is appropriate based on capital levels, claim trends and the overall economic environment. This year SAIF has seen strong investment returns and favorable trends in injury prevention and claim cost containment.
The safety performance dividend rewards policyholders for their claims experience for policies whose annual term ended in 2018, based on a scale ranging from zero to 10.6% of their standard premium.
More than 48,000 policyholders are eligible for SAIF’s primary dividend. About 93.9% of them also are eligible to receive all or some of the safety performance dividend.
Checks will be mailed this month to eligible employers.
Club announces new board members
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis has installed its new officers and board members for 2019-20.
They are board president Matthew Smith, a structural engineer at Jacobs Engineer Group; secretary Michele Kellison of Hendrick & Kellison CPA; treasurer Georgia Bunn of Rubicon Investments; president-elect Scott Travelstead of Evergreen Dental; facilities chair, Edward Kelly, CEO of The Corvallis Clinic; fundraising and outreach chair Anthony Thompson, a branch manager of Citizens Bank.
Directors are Marcus Alderman, Eric Cardella, Jennifer Garner, Greg Hamann, Melissa Harder, Carol Kronstad, Sam Mercer, Karen Misfeldt, Rahul Shah, Rance Shaw, Ryan Sparks, Donna Williams and Travis Younger. Honorary board members include Ken Johnson, Edward Junkins, Dick Thompson and Bill Mercer.
The Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis serves school-age youth across Benton County during out-of-school hours to provide a safe, enriching and positive place to inspire and mentor youth to reach their full potential.
City's rescue video wins national award
The city of Corvallis has received the Savvy Award from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association for a video produced earlier this year about a rooftop rescue during a residential house fire in Corvallis.
The award was announced at the association's annual conference in Denver on Sept. 5.
The video shows a life-or-death moment that took place in March during the Corvallis Fire Department’s response to a multifamily residential fire.
As firefighters battled the blaze, 911 dispatchers made contact with a woman trapped on the third floor. Through coaching and coordination, dispatchers guided the woman onto the roof, where she was rescued by a firefighter who climbed a ladder.
A municipal employee captured the scene on mobile video. Additional content included audio of the 911 call and photos of the fire.
The video includes professionally produced interviews with the key players in the story: firefighter Tom Robinson, 911 dispatcher Heidi Ferguson and Reichyl St. Onge, the trapped resident (and her cat).
The video is available on the city’s Vimeo page at https://vimeo.com/331289521.