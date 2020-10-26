Business in Brief (Oct. 26)

Shreve grew up in Albany and has lived in the Willamette Valley most of her life, with a short time in Central Oregon. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree, both in education, from Western Oregon University. After working 29 years as an educator, Shreve decided to pursue a career in real estate. She is also a Certified Holistic Health Coach.

She can be reached at 541-974-4935 or Jillshreve@remax.net.

SAIF mails dividend checks

Last June, SAIF announced a $100 million dividend for nearly 50,000 employers in Oregon.

The checks were to be sent the week of Oct. 5. Policyholders in Linn County will receive more than $2.8 million; Benton County policyholders will receive more than $1.8 million. This does not include state agencies.

Senior living facility opens model apartment

Brookdale Grand Prairie Senior Living in Albany is open for tours.

The facility recently opened a model apartment so community members can see what the independent living apartments and cottage homes look like.

Appointments are available at 541-928-9635.

Local professionals to participate in cohort