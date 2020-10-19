Business in Brief (Oct. 19)

The Corvallis Clinic is offering a drive-through flu shot clinic for the 2020-21 flu season.

To best serve the community during COVID-19, this safe and convenient approach to administering flu vaccines will allow the clinic to serve the largest population, maintain adequate social distance, and preserve personal protective equipment for essential healthcare visits. Flu vaccinations are available for all patients six months and up.

Deciding to get a flu shot is choosing to be proactive in one’s health, as well as protecting those around you who are medically vulnerable.

The clinic opened Oct. 3, and flu vaccinations will be available by appointment. The clinic plans to have appointments available every Saturday and Sunday throughout October.

Hospitals recognized for patient experience successes

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Albany General Hospital have both received 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource that connects consumers, providers and health systems.

The hospitals were two of only nine hospitals throughout Oregon to receive this award.