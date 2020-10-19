Business in Brief (Oct. 19)

Business partnership program begins
The Albany Area Chamber recently announced a new Small Business Outreach Program in partnership with Linn County and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
With financial support from Linn County, the two chambers have contracted with Sean Tate to work with small businesses. Tate helps identify and assist small businesses with accessing available resources that can help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 — resources owners may not have known about or didn’t know how to navigate.
Further information is available at 541-570-9538 or seantate@albanychamber.com.
Company joins association
Jones Livestock & Hay LLC, Corvallis, recently joined the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
Clinic offers drive-through shots
The Corvallis Clinic offers a routine yearly administration of the flu vaccination, which is an essential part of preventive medicine for patients, but this year is different.
The Corvallis Clinic is offering a drive-through flu shot clinic for the 2020-21 flu season.
To best serve the community during COVID-19, this safe and convenient approach to administering flu vaccines will allow the clinic to serve the largest population, maintain adequate social distance, and preserve personal protective equipment for essential healthcare visits. Flu vaccinations are available for all patients six months and up.
Deciding to get a flu shot is choosing to be proactive in one’s health, as well as protecting those around you who are medically vulnerable.
The clinic opened Oct. 3, and flu vaccinations will be available by appointment. The clinic plans to have appointments available every Saturday and Sunday throughout October.
Hospitals recognized for patient experience successes
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Samaritan Albany General Hospital have both received 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource that connects consumers, providers and health systems.
The hospitals were two of only nine hospitals throughout Oregon to receive this award.
Both hospitals were found to be in the top 15% of hospitals nationwide for patient experience. As part of the analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.
Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s own patients.
In addition to the patient experience awards, Healthgrades named Samaritan Albany General Hospital a five-star recipient for C-section delivery, indicating that the hospital’s outcomes for C-section deliveries are statistically significantly better than the national average.
