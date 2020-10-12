Business in Brief (Oct. 12)

9-1-1 operator graduates from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 120th Basic Telecommunications Class.
Basic Telecommunications No. BT120 graduation took place Oct. 2 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony was closed to the public.
Dispatcher Alexis Hayes of the Corvallis Police Department was among the graduates.
The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
Samaritan welcomes breast surgeon
Samaritan Medical Group Breast Center — Corvallis recently welcomed breast surgeon Danielle Bertoni, who specializes in breast surgical oncology. She joins David Faddis and Christina Lee at the nationally accredited breast center.
Bertoni earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston University Sargent College, a master’s in public health at Boston University School of Public Health and a medical degree from University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She completed residency training at Stanford University Hospital and Medical Center, and fellowship in breast surgical oncology at Stanford University Hospital and Medical Center.
As a professor of surgery at Yale School of Medicine, Bertoni’s research focused on improving care and outcomes for patients with breast cancer.
She uses breast conservation techniques for successful cosmetic results, performing nipple-sparing mastectomies, a wide range of breast biopsies, as well as treating benign conditions and managing high-risk patients.
Bertoni’s mother, grandmother, aunt and cousins have all had breast cancer, and that inspired her to become a breast surgeon.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-768-1252.
— Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.