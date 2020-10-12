Business in Brief (Oct. 12)

9-1-1 operator graduates from academy

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 120th Basic Telecommunications Class.

Basic Telecommunications No. BT120 graduation took place Oct. 2 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the ceremony was closed to the public.

Dispatcher Alexis Hayes of the Corvallis Police Department was among the graduates.

The three-week course includes emergency call handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.

Samaritan welcomes breast surgeon

Samaritan Medical Group Breast Center — Corvallis recently welcomed breast surgeon Danielle Bertoni, who specializes in breast surgical oncology. She joins David Faddis and Christina Lee at the nationally accredited breast center.