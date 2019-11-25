Physician joins Samaritan Obstetrics and Gynecology
Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology is pleased to welcome Vanessa Layoun, MD, to its team of providers. Dr. Layoun is accepting new patients.
An Oregon native, Dr. Layoun earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, then returned to Oregon to earn a master’s degree in public health and a medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University.
“It is a privilege to be able to care and advocate for women, and I enjoy working in a field that is constantly challenging, evolving and inspiring,” said Dr. Layoun. “I came to work for Samaritan because I value the collaborative care model with impressive physician and midwife colleagues, and the supportive environment they offer in a great community.”
Away from the clinic, Dr. Layoun enjoys spending time with her family, yoga, outdoor activities such as running and hiking, exploring new restaurants and supporting the Portland Trail Blazers
Landowners honored for forestry management
Benton County sibling landowners K.C. Thompson, Sid Picht and Diana Blakney and Tim and Kathy Otis of Linn County recently were recognized by the Oregon Tree Farm System for exceptional sustainable forestry management.
The recognition came at the organization’s annual awards luncheon at the Oregon Garden in Silverton, where Gordon and Gail Culbertson of Lane County were named as Oregon’s 2019 Outstanding Tree Farmers of the Year.
Corvallis named Tree City of the Year
The Oregon Department of Forestry, in partnership with Oregon Community Trees, has named Corvallis as Oregon Tree City of the Year for 2019.
Each year, ODF and OCT select one of Oregon’s 66 nationally recognized Tree City USA communities statewide to award for that city’s commitment to its urban forest. The award is intended to highlight communities delivering best urban forestry practices to their residents.
Achievements that contributed to Corvallis’ being named Oregon Tree City of the Year include:
• Having a robust urban forestry program and staff, along with the requisite management plans and inventories.
• Being proactive about exploring ways to prepare for and manage a potential outbreak of emerald ash borer in native ash trees.
• Launching a Neighborhood Tree Stewards program that recruits and trains community volunteers to help maintain and nurture urban trees.
• Partnering with local businesses to salvage and mill city trees that must be removed due to disease or decline.
• City Parks and Recreation staff holding positions on statewide boards and advisory committees.
Local 911 operators graduate from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 116th Basic Telecommunications Class.
The class graduated Nov. 15 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Local class members include Dispatcher Brittany Kleiven of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatcher Melissa Unrau of the Albany Police Department.
The three-week course includes emergency call-handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.
You have free articles remaining.
Albany resident named instructor of the year
Team Oregon Motorcycle Safety Program recognized Michael Heinen of Albany for its top honor, Instructor of the Year, on Nov. 9 in Salem.
The award recognizes an individual who serves as an example to others through energy, enthusiasm, empathy, clarity and craft.
Heinen is an avid motorcyclist who shares his passion and expertise with fellow riders who enroll in Team Oregon motorcycle rider training program. A talented mentor to new instructors, he has taught 267 courses – more than 2,800 students – since joining Team Oregon 17 years ago.
Heinen teaches basic, intermediate and advanced courses for riders of all skill levels, most of which is done on weekends. By day, Heinen serves Greater Albany Public Schools as a substitute seventh-grade science teacher and is pursuing a master’s degree in education.
Team Oregon is a collaboration between the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State University. More than 1,500 rider training courses are offered at 25 locations statewide February through November.
Police department awarded accreditation
On Nov. 16, the Albany Police Department was awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. in the Advanced Law Enforcement program.
APD is the third law enforcement agency in Oregon to achieve national accreditation.
Following a multi-year self-assessment phase and a site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors, Chief Mario Lattanzio, Captain Brad Liles and Accreditation Manager Merab Smith attended the CALEA conference in Covington, Kentucky. Each agency being reviewed goes before the CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners, where the commission reviews all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.
Following the hearing and review proving compliance of 356 standards, Executive Director Craig Hartley Jr. and Commission Chair Anthony Purcell awarded APD with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community. This is APD’s first award of national accreditation.
Winery recognized for Pinot noir
Bluebird Hill Cellars in Monroe recently was recognized for its wines in two different venues.
In the Oregon Wine Press, Bluebird Hill’s 2017 Pinot noir was chosen as a November 2019 Cellar Select. This set of wines consists of 11 Pinot noirs from 11 Oregon wineries. The wines were selected after tasting a set of several hundred wines submitted to the Wine Press.
In a second event, Wine Press Northwest has awarded the 2016 Bluebird Hill Pinot noir and the 2016 Estate Reserve Pinot noir double platinum medals. There were only 48 double-platinum awards out of 759 wines reviewed by three judging panels. The 759 wines were selected for judging as wines that had previously received a gold medal in a judging event in the Pacific Northwest during the past 12 months.
The double-platinum award is given to wines that were judged to receive a platinum award unanimously by each of the three panels of judges.
Local police officers graduate from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 393rd Basic Police Class.
Basic Police Class 393 will graduate at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members of BP393 include Police Officer Jade Caudle, Police Officer Eva Dod and Police Officer David Vidal, all of Corvallis Police Department.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas, including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.