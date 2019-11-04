Medicare plans earn four-star rating
The Medicare Advantage plans offered by Samaritan Health Plans recently earned a four-star rating for 2020 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, up from a 3.5 rating for the previous period.
The overall star rating reflects the combination of ratings for Samaritan’s drug plan and health plans services. The drug plan services rating improved to 4.5 stars — previously 3.5 — and the health plan services maintained its four-star rating.
Star ratings are based on a scale of one to five stars and are assessed each year by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The ratings take into consideration a number of metrics that measure member satisfaction and positive health outcomes. Some of the areas Medicare reviews for these ratings include how members rate the plan’s services and care, how well the plan’s doctors detect illness and keep members healthy, and how well the plan helps members use their prescription medications safely.
Deputy graduates from safety academy
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Derek Klein graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 392nd Basic Police Class on Nov. 1 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
You have free articles remaining.
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and others.
BoltBus adds service to Corvallis
BoltBus, the premium express bus line that aims to provide exceptional service, luxury and convenience at a low price, recently announced expanded service locations in the Pacific Northwest.
Starting Oct. 25, BoltBus added stops in Salem and Corvallis, starting with Friday and Sunday service.
Corvallis is a new market to both BoltBus and Greyhound, which owns BoltBus. Service in Corvallis is at the intermodal Corvallis Transit Center at 508 NW Monroe Ave., and also includes Corvallis Transit and the Linn-Benton Loop. While service currently is scheduled for only two days, an increased schedule is planned.
In addition to convenient, frequent travel schedules, BoltBus’ on-board experience includes free standard Wi-Fi, power outlets, leather seats and extra legroom. BoltBus’ infotainment system allows customers to enjoy movies and television shows, play games, surf the Web, and read the latest news — all from their own Wi-Fi enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones. Customers can see some of the latest movies, most before they’re available via DVD or other streaming on-demand services.
Further information is available at BoltBus.com.