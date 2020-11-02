Business in Brief (Nov. 2)

Hospital receives joint replacement certification

Samaritan Albany General Hospital has been recognized as a DNV GL Healthcare-certified Hip & Knee Replacement Center.

SAGH is one of two hospitals in the state and one of only three on the West Coast to carry this designation.

DNV GL Healthcare certification as a Hip & Knee Replacement Center validates the hospital’s excellence across the spectrum of hip and knee replacement care, from diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, education and outcomes.

The joint replacement program at SAGH prepares the patient for both surgery and after-care, starting from the initial visit with Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics and continuing across the care pathway with the total joint replacement class, pre-op, surgery, post-op and discharge.

The Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes program excellence in patient care and outcomes, based on standards set forth by DNV GL Healthcare and considering the guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Within health care, DNV GL helps its customers achieve excellence by improving quality and patient safety through hospital accreditation, disease-specific certifications and quality-management training.