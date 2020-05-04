Business in Brief (May 4)

The grant was endowed by State Farm for the purpose of providing education, awareness and emergency supplies to RCO clients in Linn, Marion and Yamhill counties.

The goal of the project is to assist adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities be prepared in the event of an emergency or natural disaster in their community by providing 72-hour emergency supply kits and training on how to use these supplies. The project will be led by Kristina Phillips, program and community engagement coordinator, and Adam Ayers, executive director.

The current pandemic has only highlighted the need for emergency preparedness education and supplies. RCO hopes to begin this program after the current social distancing guidelines have been lifted. The program will be implemented over the next two years for RCO clients.

RCO provides case management and resource coordination to around 700 customers in Linn, Marion and Yamhill counties.

Intensive care unit receives patient care award

The Intensive Care Unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis recently received a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.