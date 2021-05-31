Business in Brief (May 31)

Samaritan welcomes nephrologist Patricia Centron Vinales
Patricia Centron Vinales, MD, has joined Samaritan Kidney Specialists-Corvallis. She specializes in treating patients with acute and chronic kidney disease, kidney stones and fluid and electrolyte disorders.
She earned a medical degree from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago. She completed residency training at New York Downtown Hospital, a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a mini-fellowship in renal sonography at Emory University School of Medicine.
COMP-Northwest professor publishes study
Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest Professor Glen Kisby is the senior author of a recently-published study on the harmful effects of chronic exposure to secondhand smoke.
The study, “Effects of Chronic Secondhand Smoke Exposure on Cognitive Performance and Metabolic Pathways in the Hippocampus of Wild-Type and Human Tau Mice,” was published May 19 in Environmental Health Perspectives.
The study assessed the effects of chronic SHS exposure on behavioral and cognitive function, metabolism and neuropathology in mice over a period of 10 months.
The study shows that chronic exposure to secondhand smoke results in lower body weight and cognitive impairments that more profoundly affects males.
Deputies graduate from training
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of Basic Corrections Local #BCL045 this Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public.
Local members of Graduating Class BCL045 are Deputy Sheriff Amber Erickson-Lovik and Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Passarge, both of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Local financial advisor honored for performance
Chris Scariano, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Albany since 2001, recently qualified for the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors.
The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.
Hospice welcomes community engagement coordinator
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care recently welcomed Holly Terlson onto its staff as community engagement coordinator.
Terlson holds a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and has extensive experience working with local nonprofit agencies across Linn and Benton counties. She has worked in the senior services field for the past 10 years, coordinating volunteers at Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, and most recently managing programs at the Albany Senior Center.
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, a community-grown nonprofit agency, provides compassionate care and support for individuals, families and caregivers facing serious illness or end of life.
— Mid-Valley Media
