Business in Brief (May 3)

Lab offers drive-up COVID-19 testing

Willamette Valley Toxicology Lab, a Corvallis-based clinical reference laboratory, has begun offering polymerase chain reaction testing for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The testing center at 1880 Rye St. SE in Albany began testing on April 21. WVT also has drive-up testing locations in Corvallis and Ashland.

Due to space restrictions, the testing will not be provided on demand. WVT can facilitate up to five carloads at a time, in 10-minute increments.

WVT anticipates conducting more than 500 tests per day, with results to be provided in less than 48 hours. Tests will be administered at patients’ parked cars. Patients are asked to schedule an appointment at www.wvtlab.com, then create an account on labdash.net, where they will receive a unique quick response code they will bring to the appointment.

WVT will directly bill patients’ insurance. Options for the uninsured are available.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, WVT has performed more than 300,000 PCR COVID tests.