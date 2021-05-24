 Skip to main content
Business in Brief (May 24)
BUSINESS IN BRIEF

Business in Brief (May 24)

Samaritan welcomes nephrologist Patricia Centron Vinales

Patricia Centron Vinales, MD, has joined Samaritan Kidney Specialists-Corvallis. She specializes in treating patients with acute and chronic kidney disease, kidney stones and fluid and electrolyte disorders.

She earned a medical degree from Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago. She completed residency training at New York Downtown Hospital, a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and a mini-fellowship in renal sonography at Emory University School of Medicine.

Patricia Centron Vinales mug

Dr. Patricia Centron Vinales

 KARL MAASDAM

