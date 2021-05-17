Business in Brief (May 17)

Samaritan welcomes nurse practitioner, doctor
Kelsey Terland and Carey Belcher both recently joined Samaritan Palliative Care, a multidisciplinary team that supports patients with serious illness.
Belcher earned a bachelor’s degree at Bradley University and a master’s degree at Indiana Wesleyan University.
A physician mentor encouraged Belcher to pursue becoming a nurse practitioner. She lived in the Midwest her entire life, but has been visiting the Northwest since childhood.
She is accepting new patients.
Terland earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Portland and a medical degree at University of Washington School of Medicine. She completed residency training at Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and a fellowship at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
She became a doctor because she liked the challenge of medicine. Terland’s interest in palliative medicine was sparked when she worked as a care coordinator and activity specialist for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
Terland grew up in Oregon and spent the last 14 years in Alaska. Working for Samaritan gave her the opportunity to be closer to family.
Belcher and Terland can be reached at 541-812-5020.
Corvallis native named to golf post
The Northern California Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America has announced that Caitlyn Doyle has been named assistant executive director.
In her new role, Doyle will work under executive director Len Dumas in helping manage all facets of the association in serving more than 1,100 PGA professionals and more than 500 golf facilities in Northern California and Northwestern Nevada.
Doyle, 28, who is a native of Corvallis, gained her Class A PGA Membership in 2015 and most recently served as an assistant golf professional at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland prior to joining the NCPGA.
Local dispatchers graduate from training
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class.
A private graduation ceremony took place Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Local members of Basic Telecommunications Class #123 are Dispatcher Jayson Edblom, Oregon State University Department of Public Safety; Dispatcher Amanda Ferriss of OSU DPS; Dispatcher Skylar King of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; and Dispatcher Montana Knox of LCSO.
The three-week course includes emergency call-handling techniques, stress management, civil liability, ethics, criminal law, overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations, and a number of other topics. Upon completion of the course, students return to their employing agency to continue their training for a number of months with a field training officer.