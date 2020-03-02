Business in Brief (March 2)

Boshart Davis honored

Oregon Business and Industry recently recognized Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis (R-Albany) for her work advocating for Oregon jobs by recognizing her as a 2020 Jobs Champion Honoree.

Albany man recognized for service

Statewide, 23 drivers were recognized for a quarter-century of service along with 1,316 other employees worldwide. Joseph Chambers of Wilsonville is the state’s senior safe driver, with 41 years of accident-free driving under his belt. UPS employs more than 1,812 drivers in Oregon. Worldwide, Thomas Camp of Lovilia, Michigan, is the most senior safe driver, with 57 years' service.