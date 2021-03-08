Business in Brief (March 8)

Samaritan welcomes new doctor

Stephen Hallas recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic, providing primary health care to patients of all ages.

Hallas specializes in osteopathic manipulative treatment and holistic preventive medicine. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Bates College and a medical degree at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific. He completed residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

While he was studying biology and chemistry in college, his father was diagnosed with diabetes, which inspired him to become a doctor. Hallas listens to his patients and works with them to come up with a care plan together. He has ties to the community and chose Samaritan because he was familiar with the health system’s operations, values and care for diverse populations.

Hallas is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-768-5142.

Two CPD officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 404th Basic Police Class.