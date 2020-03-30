Business in Brief (March 30)

Veterinarian honored by vet medical association

At a ceremony held March 7 during the Oregon Veterinary Conference in Corvallis, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association honored several for their service to the veterinary profession and animal health as part of our Awards of Excellence program.

The 2020 Animal Welfare Award went to Kirk Miller of the Oregon Humane Society/and the OSU Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine. Miller was nominated by Kris Otteman.

The Animal Welfare Award recognizes a veterinarian who has demonstrated outstanding compassion and/or developed programs that have been for the welfare of animals.

Miller is a clinical instructor of small animal primary care and shelter medicine at the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine and a practicing veterinarian at the Oregon Humane Society. He became part of the Medical Learning Center at OHS when he began teaching a required course for fourth-year veterinary students from Oregon State University shortly after the collaborative program began in 2005.

Photographer wins mentoring award

Holly Peterson, owner of Ball Studio Photography in Corvallis, was named 2020 Mentor of the Year by the Oregon Professional Photographers Association.