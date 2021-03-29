Business in Brief (March 29)

Samaritan welcomes psychiatrist

Michael Kavur has joined Samaritan Mental Health — Albany.

Kavur earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and a medical degree at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific‑Northwest. He completed residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kavur specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation, a noninvasive treatment for depression.

Before pursuing his medical studies, he was a high school teacher, and his students taught him about the importance of listening.

After attending medical school in Oregon, Kavur decided to settle here with his wife and children.

He is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-812-5060.

Local officers graduate from police class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 405th Basic Police Class.

Basic Police Class 405 will graduate during a private ceremony on Thursday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.