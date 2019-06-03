Supportive Services welcomes doctor
Katherine Steele recently joined Samaritan Supportive Services, providing palliative care to patients.
Steele earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College and a doctoral degree from Des Moines University – Osteopathic Medical Center. She completed residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and fellowship training at Nathan Adelson Hospice.
She is board-certified in hospice and palliative care as well as internal medicine.
Steele believes in empowering patients with serious illnesses to make the best care decisions by educating them about their condition and treatment options.
Albany lodge installs new officers
On March 16, Albany Elks Lodge 359 conducted its annual officer installment.
As of April 1, officers are Exalted Ruler Roy Ellis Jr.; Leading Knight Darwin Christiansen; Loyal Knight Karen Force; Lecturing Knight David Kreiger; Secretary Cheryl Wolverton; and Trustees John Dunn, Guy Teague and Barry Holsworth.
Real estate office opens in Lebanon
In April, Windermere Willamette Valley expanded into Lebanon with a new office at 744 S. Main St.
The expansion comes in response to market trends showing a growing community and home affordability in Lebanon. Officially opening April 15, the Lebanon location represents Windermere’s third office in the Willamette Valley.
According to a February report by the Lebanon Express, real estate prices have increased substantially in the mid-Willamette Valley in recent years — the average price of a home is above $400,000 in Corvallis and $300,000 in Albany. These new averages mark an increase of more than $100,000 in sale prices since 2014.
Windermere Willamette Valley also is looking forward to welcoming new real estate brokers to its Lebanon office.
Grant helps assist with life jackets
The City of Lebanon’s Tourism Committee recently awarded the Lebanon Fire District a tourism grant of $4,500 for the district’s new life jacket program.
Committee chair Don Fountain presented the check to Lebanon Division Chief Jason Bolen in April. The program will see the construction of three permanent kiosks: one at Gill’s Landing/River Park on East Grant Street and two in Waterloo County Park.
The kiosks will be located near each location’s boat ramps and swimming areas and designed to hold upward of 12 life jackets of various adult and child sizes. Lebanon Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster designed the kiosks and was to begin constructing them soon after receipt of the check.
Visitors to the parks can follow the bilingual instructions posted at each kiosk to size themselves or a loved one for a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket and can use the jacket free of charge, then return it to the kiosk to be used again. Similar programs are in place in multiple locations in Oregon, including Albany and Jefferson.
Officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 386th Basic Police Class on April 12 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Graduating members include Police Officer Jacob Coon of the Philomath Police Department, Police Officer Chance Snyder of the Lebanon Police Department and Deputy Sheriff James Young of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.