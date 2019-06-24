Nurse practitioner joins Samaritan
Johnny Wyatt recently joined Samaritan Endocrinology in Corvallis to provide diabetes management services to patients.
Wyatt earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University, and a doctoral degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee. He completed a postgraduate certificate in diabetes management from the Joslin Diabetes Center at Harvard University.
Wyatt has worked in the field of diabetes management for nearly 15 years and believes in a team-based approach that allows patients to be active participants in all treatment decisions.
He also holds faculty positions at Oregon Health & Science University and Washington State University.
Further information is available from Samaritan Endocrinology at 541-768-7900.
Financial adviser honored for performance
Chris Scariano, who has been an Edward Jones financial adviser in Albany since 2001, attended the Edward Jones Managing Partners Conference April 23-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The annual event honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 17,000 financial advisers. This is the 16th time Scariano has attended the conference.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.
OSU professor receives Fulbright award
The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board recently announced that Kevin Ahern of Oregon State University has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award to Malta in biochemistry.
Ahern will lecture at the University of Malta as part of a project to provide biochemistry teaching and program development in medical biochemistry.
Ahern is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research and provide expertise abroad for the 2019-20 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.
Cook earns financial planner designation
Susie Cook, senior vice president, investment officer and chartered retirement planning counselor at Schupp/Plemmons/Cook Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in Corvallis, recently earned a Certified Financial Planner designation.
To hold the designation, she had to meet the following requirements: hold a college degree and have a minimum of three years of financial industry experience; complete a comprehensive financial planning curriculum approved by the CFP Board; pass a comprehensive certification examination testing her ability to apply financial planning knowledge in an integrated format; and agree to adhere to the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility.
First responders receive Medal of Valor
Lebanon Fire District Lt. Brett Kibble, Firefighter Casey Topp and Lebanon Police Officer Justin McCubbins received the Medal of Valor on May 2 at the annual Oregon Fire Chiefs Association Conference in Redmond.
On Sept. 16, 2018, Kibble and Topp responded on Engine 34 to the report of small fire on the porch of an apartment building. Upon arrival, Kibble reported an apartment building with fire on the second story, burning through the roof, and called for reinforcements.
During his initial evaluation, he encountered two women hanging out of second-story windows to the rear of the building, and one woman who already had jumped from a second-story window on the ground. Kibble retrieved an extension ladder and immediately initiated rescue operations.
Before additional help could arrive, Kibble and McCubbins, who was nearby on patrol when the call for help went out, were able to get the ladder to one of the windows. Kibble climbed the ladder and helped a woman down to safety.
They then moved the ladder to the next window, where Kibble was able to remove another woman from her apartment. Both apartments sustained heavy fire damage, leaving the rear window as the only means of egress.
Kibble then assisted the woman who had jumped from the building, fracturing her leg and spine, to a medic crew.
During the rescues, Topp engaged the pump on Engine 34, deployed a hose and began attacking the fire at the front of the building. He continued to battle the flames alone until other Lebanon firefighters could arrive.
HospitalityVision adds trademark
HospitalityVision recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office trademark registration for Sweet Talk, which allows desserts and pastries to be delivered to guests in select hotels.
Sweet Talk is registered as downloadable mobile software that allows hotel guests to instantly and electronically message and chat with the hotels to request concierge services and food items, namely desserts, drinks, candies or other sweet food. HospitalityVision also recently received the trademark for Pillow Talk, allowing guests to choose custom pillows before they arrive.
The software is available on select HospitalityVision mobile apps. This trademarked service recently was launched at the Grand Hotel Bridgeport, and soon will be available in Corvallis. HospitalityVision was founded by local resident Marti Staprans Barlow, and provides hotels and bed and breakfasts with in-room welcome channels and mobile concierge apps. Further information is available at HospitalityVision.net.