Business in Brief (June 29)

Officers graduate from safety academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is pleased to announce the graduation of its 397th Basic Police Class.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, while open for business, is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 health crisis and will not hold a public graduation ceremony but would like to congratulate these men and women from diverse backgrounds entering the law enforcement profession.
Graduating members of BP397:
Deputy Sheriff Darrin Breshears
Linn County Sheriff's Office
Police Officer Daniel McEvoy
Corvallis Police Department
Assistance League announces officers
Assistance League of Corvallis is proud to announce the 2020-21 Board of Directors. Serving as President is Kris Owen; President-Elect, Marianne McNair; Treasurer, Monica Macpherson; Recording Secretary, Candy Pierson-Charlton; VP Administration, Karen Anderson; Finance, Deb Ball; VP Membership, Barbara Edwards; VP Marketing/Communications, Sandi Olsen; VP Philanthropic Programs, Susan Mukatis; VP Resource Development, Michelle Pederson; New Member Advisor, Marianne McNair; Strategic Planning, Carol Kamke; Parliamentarian, Carol Reeves.
Assistance League of Corvallis is a nonprofit volunteer organization whose members strive to develop, implement, and fund our on-going programs to serve children and families of Benton County. Our chapter is composed of more than 200 member volunteers who contributed over 18,000 hours last year to make a measurable difference through our seven philanthropic programs: Operation School Bell®, Dental Education, SAT Review, Hug-A-Bear, Hygiene Help, and RED (Read Every Day).
Assistance League of Corvallis is celebrating 50 years of community service. Its motto is "Transforming Lives, Strengthening Community!"
