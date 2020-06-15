Business in Brief (June 15)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Country Financial recognizes officers

During the pandemic, local communities have seen an increase of domestic violence and child abuse calls. Domestic calls are often the most dangerous calls to which police officers respond.

Country Financial decided to recognize the officers and staff members of the Albany and Lebanon police departments during National Police Appreciation Week, held May 10 through 17.

Through Operation Helping Heroes, Country Financial representatives Michelle Morford and John Derouin donated $5,000 directly to the officers and staff in the form of $35 meals at the Oregon Barbeque Company, doughnuts from Sugar Vibes for the staff day and night shifts, and a movie gift basket for families of the officers with a movie, popcorn and candy. The goal is to support local officers while also giving them something to share with their families.

Ale now offered in cans

Last month, Block 15 Brewing Company released its third year-around canned offering, Block 15 IPA, distributed to Pacific Northwest bottle shops and markets through its newly formed craft distribution company, Block 15 Distribution.