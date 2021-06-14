Business in Brief (June 14)

Samaritan welcomes nurse midwife
Maggie Hudson has joined Samaritan Obstetrics & Gynecology — Corvallis.
As a certified nurse midwife, Hudson provides gynecological and obstetric care.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from University of Michigan, and a master’s in teaching from Pace University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Columbia University School of Nursing.
After college, Hudson served in the Peace Corps in Mozambique. She began her career as a health educator before becoming a nurse midwife.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-768-5300.
Grace Center receives award
Grace Center for Adult Services, in Corvallis, was recognized by the National Adult Day Services Association and awarded the Adult Day Services Center of Distinction Award for fall 2020.
The award recognizes excellence in adult day services programs, operations, services and community support. Grace Center was featured on the NADSA website; received a certificate; was featured in the NADSA newsletter, The Voice; and will be recognized at the national conference.
Project engages gardeners in food relief
The Farmette Project LLC has partnered with Fresh Food Connect to engage home gardeners in food insecurity relief, becoming one of 50 organizations around the country to launch a mobile app that directs home and community gardeners to donate produce to support hunger relief.
The Farmette Project is designed to deliver fresh produce to Corvallis residents and Native American communities on or near the coast. It is run by Jean-Marie Buxton and family, with the goal of moving 10 tons of fresh produce to people in need in 10 years.
In 2020, the project’s pilot year, about half the food was grown on the Buxton family’s “farmette,” where a large part of lawn was removed to grow food. The family donated 1,700 pounds of food, which was delivered to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Corvallis.
Corvallis residents can share their harvest by downloading the app and requesting a pick-up. Further information is available at thefarmetteproject@gmail.com.
— Mid-Valley Media
