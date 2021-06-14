Business in Brief (June 14)

The Farmette Project LLC has partnered with Fresh Food Connect to engage home gardeners in food insecurity relief, becoming one of 50 organizations around the country to launch a mobile app that directs home and community gardeners to donate produce to support hunger relief.

The Farmette Project is designed to deliver fresh produce to Corvallis residents and Native American communities on or near the coast. It is run by Jean-Marie Buxton and family, with the goal of moving 10 tons of fresh produce to people in need in 10 years.

In 2020, the project’s pilot year, about half the food was grown on the Buxton family’s “farmette,” where a large part of lawn was removed to grow food. The family donated 1,700 pounds of food, which was delivered to the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Corvallis.

Corvallis residents can share their harvest by downloading the app and requesting a pick-up. Further information is available at thefarmetteproject@gmail.com.

— Mid-Valley Media

— Mid-Valley Media

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0