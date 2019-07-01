Nurse practitioner joins clinic
Kristy Kironde is the newest provider to join QuickCare, a service by The Corvallis Clinic.
A certified family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Kironde most recently practiced at Deschutes County Adult Jail in Bend. She has also practiced in Uganda for Every Life International and for Show Mercy International Health Clinic.
She began her nurse practitioner career in 2010 at St. Helens Family Practice-Legacy Health System in St. Helens after working as a registered nurse in the Cardiovascular and Medical Intensive Care Unit at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
Kironde said her passion to help those in need led her into nursing and that she became a nurse practitioner to expand her skills.
She earned a Master of Science degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at OSHU in 2009; and a Bachelor of Science degree in the School of Nursing at OHSU in 2006.
Physical therapy clinic opens
Oregon Physical Therapy at Timberhill recently opened inside Timberhill Athletic Club, 2865 NW 29th St. in Corvallis.
The locally owned outpatient physical therapy clinic offers the community access to therapy services including aquatic therapy in warm saltwater pools and extended evening hours for student athletes and working families. The clinic also has onsite child care for the convenience of patients.
Further information is available at orphysicaltherapy.com.
Lumina names executive director
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care has announced the appointment of Elizabeth French as executive director.
French brings with her a broad business background and 30 years of experience in consulting and professional services. Her expertise includes leadership and talent development, strategic relationships, process improvement, corporate governance, community engagement and contract negotiations, and other core management capabilities.
French has called Corvallis home for more than 25 years, and received the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce award the Robert C. Ingalls Businessperson of the Year in 2013.
Founded as Benton Hospice Service in 1980, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care is an independent nonprofit community resource providing responsive care for local residents nearing the end of life. Lumina ensures in-home comfort, compassion and control for every patient throughout their remaining days, wherever home is.
Further information is available at 541-757-9616 or www.luminahospice.org.
Real estate franchise ranks in top 500
RE/MAX Integrity, an Oregon-owned and operated RE/MAX franchise, recently announced its ranking in the 2019 REAL Trends 500 report.
Based in Castle Rock, Colorado, REAL Trends is a privately held communications, publishing and consulting company. Since 1987, it has been providing the United States with news on the residential brokerage industry. The REAL Trends 500 report is in its 32nd year with a record of 1,757 qualifying firms. Of those qualifying firms, 500 make the cut based on transaction sides, and then by sales volume.
Among all RE/MAX franchises ranked in the REAL Trends 500 report, RE/MAX Integrity holds the No. 6 spot in the nation for total transaction sides. Additionally, the firm was ranked 129 out of all 500 firms represented for total transaction sides.
RE/MAX Integrity provides both residential and commercial real estate services statewide, with six offices throughout the Willamette and Rogue valleys. Over the last six years, RE/MAX Integrity has remained the leading RE/MAX franchise in the Pacific Northwest. All RE/MAX Integrity offices are led by noncompeting principal brokers.
Corvallis aesthetician earns certification
Heather Gomez recently completed her licensed advanced aesthetician qualification at Ryan Stevens, M.D., Aesthetics in Corvallis, and now is certified.
Gomez attended Spectrum Advanced Aesthetics and Laser Institute in Tigard, and has a 16-year background in the medical field, working in a clinical setting.
Ryan Stevens, MD, Aesthetics is introducing icon and light shear lasers to treat conditions such as hair removal, skin resurfacing, stretch marks, acne scars, surgical scars, age spots, sun damage and spider veins.
Bank names new branch manager
Citizens Bank recently announced the appointment of Kathi Harwood as vice president and branch manager at the Philomath branch.
Harwood was born and raised in Philomath, where she and her husband, Robert, raised their three sons. Harwood started her banking career in 1978 with Citizens Bank, and has been a member of the Citizens Bank team since that time, serving in multiple positions, including new accounts representative, administrative assistant, operations officer and assistant manager. She attended Linn-Benton Community College and is a graduate of the Oregon Bankers Association Banking School of Operations.
Corvallis teacher receives prize
Joshua Dunnell, who teaches at the Farm Home School in Corvallis, has been named Linn-Benton-Lincoln’s 2020 Regional Teacher of the Year.
Dunnell won a $500 cash prize and is in the running for Oregon’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, to be announced in September.
Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives.
Thanks to the Oregon Department of Education’s partnership with the Oregon Lottery, the 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 cash prize (with a matching $5,000 going to their school) and will be a spokesperson and representative for all Oregon teachers.
Officers graduate from safety academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training graduated its 388th Basic Police Class on June 7 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.
Local graduating members include Police Officer Bret Adams of the Sweet Home Police Department; Police Officer Colter Hessel of the Albany Police Department; and Police Officer Ethan Rowe, also of the Sweet Home Police Department.