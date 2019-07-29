Physician assistant joins clinic
Samaritan Medical Clinics – North Albany recently welcomed Zoryana Thompson back to the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Thompson cared for obstetric and gynecological patients at Samaritan’s Mid-Valley OB/GYN in Lebanon from 2014 to early last year. She also worked in the emergency and surgery departments at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, seeing patients in the emergency department and assisting with surgeries.
Thompson earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Oregon Health & Science University. She earned an undergraduate degree at Oregon State University.
As a physician assistant, Thompson cares for women from adolescence through adulthood, pregnancy, motherhood, menopause and beyond. She performs obstetrical and gynecological procedures including women’s annual exams, all forms of contraception, evaluation of abnormal pap smears with colposcopy, endometrial biopsy and evaluation of post-menopausal bleeding, and more. She also is happy to discuss integrative medicine treatment options when patients are interested.
Thompson is accepting new patients. Appointments are available at 541-812-5700.
Bank names senior vice presidents
Willamette Community Bank, based in Albany, recently announced that Richard “Rick” Garrison and David “Dave” Takata both have joined the bank as senior vice presidents, commercial team leads.
Garrison is leading the commercial lending and business development team in the Albany and Lebanon markets. Takata is leading the commercial lending and business development team in Salem.
Garrison comes to the bank with experience in commercial credit approval and portfolio management. Most of his 30-plus year banking and finance career has been centered on the Albany, Lebanon, and Salem areas. He most recently was a lender and branch manager in Lebanon.
Takata also comes to the bank with 30-plus years of banking and finance experience, in which he led commercial banking and regional teams in California. He also owned and operated a business until selling in 2015.
Garrison can be reached at 541-971-4321. Takata can be reached at 503-785-9891.
Atrusa Club installs officers
The Altrusa Club of Corvallis recently installed officers for the 2019-20 year.
The new president is Carolyn Powers. Other board members are president-elect Bettina Schempf, vice presidents Karen Mills and Leigh-Ann Larkin, secretary Sharon Emenegger, foundation treasurer Helen Kupeli, operations treasurer Gail Patterson, past president Helen Wilhelm, and directors Terri Cook, Nancy Lucas and Hilary Harrison. The Altrusa Club of Corvallis has impacted Corvallis and Benton County through service and fundraising for local organizations for more than 60 years.
Visitors association hires manager
The Albany Visitors Association recently hired Kim Jackson to be its marketing manager, which is a new position for the tourism organization.
Jackson, former city editor of the Albany Democrat-Herald, will use his skills to combine two part-time positions at the AVA, and oversee historical resources and group marketing. He also will promote sports tourism and be the Linn County representative to the Willamette Valley Visitors Association.
Jackson, 62, graduated from West Albany High School in 1975 and is a 1983 graduate of Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in technical journalism. He spent three years as sports editor at the Gresham Outlook before moving to the Democrat-Herald in 1986, where he held positions as sports writer, sports editor, news editor and city editor.
Jackson resides in Albany with his wife, Julie. They have two children.
Further information about the association and its mission to promote tourism and the economic vitality of the Albany area is available at www.albanyvisitors.com.